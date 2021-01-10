Car drives into ditch in Black Hawk County, injuring driver and passenger

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - Sheriff's deputies say a driver and passenger have unknown injuries after crashing into a ditch Sunday afternoon.

Black Hawk County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Black Hawk Buchanan Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. They say an adult male driver from Robins entered the west ditch and came to a stop.

Sheriff's deputies say both the driver and a juvenile passenger were transported to Allen Hospital with unknown injuries.