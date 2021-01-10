Bohannon’s double-double leads lifts Iowa over Minnesota

IOWA CITY (KWWL) -- Jordan Bohannon proved on Sunday he's back the full form. The senior guard scored 19 and dished out 14 assists as the No. 5 Hawkeyes topped No. 16 Minnesota 86-71 to avenge a loss from earlier this season.

In addition to the double-double, Bohannon didn't commit a single turnover in the win, which was Iowa's ninth straight against ranked opponents in Carver Hawkeye Arena.

Luka Garza, the nation's top scorer led the way with 33 points. Joe Weiskamp added 19 in the Iowa win.