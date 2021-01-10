Bertch Cabinet Manufacturing sold to Minnesota company, as seen on The Steele Report

After 44 years, Becky and Gary Bertch have sold their Bertch Cabinet Manufacturing Company to Minnesota-based Dura Supreme, another high-end cabinet maker. The sale price was not made public.

The Bertch name will remain on the products and all area facilities will remain open as part of the deal, which became official January 1.

Gary Bertch says no layoffs are anticipated. He says cabinet makers, like Bertch and Dura Supreme, are actually in need of more skilled workers.

Bertch employees more than 600 workers at its three area locations.

While they will still be involved at the Waterloo plant for likely the next year during the transition, Becky and Gary Bertch say they will now focus their attention on the 20-year old Lost Island Water Park, and the new, $100-million Lost Island Theme Park, currently under construction.

Lost Island Theme Park is on schedule to open in May of 2022.

Becky and Gary talk about the sale on this week's edition of The Steele Report.