Beloved Dyersville restaurant closing due to pandemic

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) - Country Junction restaurant in Dyersville announced on facebook this month that it's closing after 30 years due to the pandemic.

"Restaurants have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including us at the Country Junction," the restaurant announced to its customers on Friday Jan. 1. "We have made the difficult decision to permanently close the Country Junction Restaurant and sell or lease it as a Commercial Property," the post continues.

The owners say they will post about a final gift shop sale and more info about who will be taking over the property soon. The restaurant opened in 1990.