Austin Phyfe leads UNI past Bradley

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -- Austin Phyfe scored 18 as the UNI Panthers snapped a 2-game skid and topped Bradley 78-72 on Sunday afternoon.

UNI coach Ben Jacobson's decision to shake things up paid off in the win. Jacobson altered UNI's line-up as James Betz and Goanar Mar picked up their first starts of the season.

After a back-and-forth affair for the first 30 minutes, UNI took control down the stretch to finish the job. Trey Berhow ended with 15 points and 3 assists. Freshman Nate Heise chipped in 11 points in the win.