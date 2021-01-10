12 children rescued from chilly waters after boats capsize

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California say a dozen children participating in a sailing school had to be rescued after a large swell of frigid, choppy water overturned several small boats. The Santa Cruz Fire Department says the sailing school was in session at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday off the coast when a large wave capsized about four vessels. Officials say about 20 people were tossed into the water, including 12 children. News outlets report a warning had been issued earlier Sunday advising of waves that could reach up to 25 feet or higher. Battalion Chief Daniel Kline says rescue teams pulled the children to safety. No injuries were reported.