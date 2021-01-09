West Virginia lawmaker resigns after partaking in US Capitol riot

(CNN) — The West Virginia state legislator who's accused of participating in the Capitol riot is resigning.

Former House of Delegates member Derrick Evans wrote a letter to the governor stating he's stepping down effective immediately.

Evans was one of several protesters who stormed the Capitol on Wednesday.

He posted videos of himself at the rally on his Facebook page.

The FBI has charged him with unlawfully entering a restricted building, as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice calls Evans' conduct a "scar on the state."