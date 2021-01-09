TRACKING: Quiet and cloud-filled weekend

Today: Another round of cloud cover for Eastern Iowa today. Northwest winds will be at 5-10 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Tonight: Cloudy skies remain for our overnight. Northwest winds will be around 5 mph. Low temperatures will be in the teens.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies for Sunday, as we close out the weekend. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy skies continue through Sunday night. Low temperatures will be in the teens to low 20s.

Monday: We start the work week off once again … with clouds. High temperatures will be around 30 degrees.

Forecast doesn’t change much through the first half of the work week. Towards the end of the work week and end of this upcoming weekend, we may have a few chances for a mix or light snow.