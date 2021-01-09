TRACKING: Cloudy and cool Sunday, warmer workweek

This Evening: It has been yet another cloudy day with temperatures struggling to reach the 30s. We will hang out in the mid 20s this evening with cloudy skies, temps dropping into the low 20s after sunset.

Tonight: Not much changes through tonight. Cloudy skies remain with a light northwest wind. We will see a pocket of cold air try to move overhead, bringing our lows to the mid and upper teens with low 20s south.

Sunday: Skies remain mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Winds will stay light from the northwest.

Lows dip to the mid and upper teens with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies Sunday night. Winds will shift to the west southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: We may see some peeks of sunshine with partly sunny skies. We should still have more clouds than sun though. Highs will return to the upper 20s and low 30s thanks to a southwest wind at 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: Tuesday will pretty much be a repeat of Monday with highs in the low 30s and partly sunny skies.

Wednesday Through Friday: Temperatures warm to the mid 30s Wednesday and Thursday off of a stronger southwest wind. Cloud cover returns for these two days with a front bringing a chance for rain/snow Thursday into Thursday night. Winds will become strong from the northwest following that front, which will cool us down for Friday. Highs will be in the upper 20s with mostly cloudy skies. Some flurries are possible Friday.

Weekend Into Next week: We will see a battle between cold and mild air with highs into the mid 20s Saturday, near 30 Sunday with a chance for light snow. Lows will be in the teens. Then, temperatures plummet early next week, with highs in the low 20s and lows in the single digits.