Social media app Parler removed from Google Play store

(CNN) — The social media app Parler has been banned from the Google Play store.

The platform is known for being popular among conservatives, but Google said the postings in the app incited violence in the United States.

The company demands apps have policies in place to prevent the spread of violent rhetoric.

Google's decision marks a major blow to President Donald Trump's supporters, many of whom use the Parler platform.

Google said in light of the public safety threat and the attack at the Capitol, they're suspending the app's listings until it addresses the issues.

Apple has also reportedly threatened to remove Parler from its app store.

Meanwhile, Parler's suspension from Google Play came during the same day in which Twitter banned President Trump's account from its social network.