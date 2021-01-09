Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Assumption, Davenport 50, Davenport, West 37
Estherville Lincoln Central 80, South Sioux City, Neb. 43
Glenwood 75, Plattsmouth, Neb. 60
Grand View Christian 57, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 48
Osage 57, Belmond-Klemme 54
Sioux Falls Christian, S.D. 70, Unity Christian 50
Underwood 59, Fremont Mills, Tabor 31
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellevue, Wash. 36, Tipton 17
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 54, Yankton, S.D. 30
Burlington Notre Dame 63, Wapello 40
Cherokee, Washington 78, South Sioux City, Neb. 37
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 39, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 36
Decorah 52, South Winneshiek, Calmar 17
Dunkerton 57, Meskwaki Settlement School 48
Fremont, Neb. 77, Glenwood 73
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 45, Algona 26
Hudson 56, New Hampton 43
Johnston 78, Des Moines, North 47
Kee, Lansing 64, Postville 30
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 55, East Sac County 45
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 55, Anamosa 37
Newell-Fonda 80, Crofton, Neb. 55
Newton 64, Knoxville 56
Nodaway Valley 68, Clarke, Osceola 31
North Fayette Valley 44, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 25
North Linn, Troy Mills 77, Edgewood-Colesburg 43
North Scott, Eldridge 63, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 47
OA-BCIG 59, MVAO-CO-U 26
Omaha Skutt Catholic, Neb. 63, Lewis Central 34
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 39, Waverly-Shell Rock 38
Treynor 34, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 29
Underwood 55, Fremont Mills, Tabor 47
Unity Christian 58, Sioux Falls Christian, S.D. 46
Urbandale 54, Des Moines, Lincoln 26
Valley, West Des Moines 61, Ankeny Centennial 47
Waterloo, West 56, Linn-Mar, Marion 32
West Liberty 61, Camanche 22
West Lyon, Inwood 44, Western Christian 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Dubuque, Hempstead vs. Crestwood, Cresco, ccd.
___
