No injuries reported from Saturday morning house fire in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) — A home in Cedar Rapids was fully engulfed in flames early Saturday morning.

According to a news release from the Cedar Rapids Fire Department, police were called to the 100 block of Kohawk Street SW around 3:30 a.m.

A neighbor reportedly noticed smoke coming from the home and called 911.

The residents were home at the time, but were able to evacuate without any injuries.

The cause of the fire itself is under investigation.