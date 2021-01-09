Skip to Content

Man seen carrying Pelosi’s podium in US Capitol riot arrested

(CNN) — The man see in the viral photo carrying away House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s podium from the U.S. Capitol has been arrested.  

This is the mugshot of 36-year-old Adam Johnson. He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail in Florida on Friday night. 

A photo of Johnson with the podium was seen around the world Wednesday after pro-Trump supporters forced their way into the Capitol.  

The FBI launched an investigation for Johnson and all those who stormed the building.  

Several arrests have been made so far. 

