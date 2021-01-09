Linn County rollover accident leaves vehicle in body of water

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) — Emergency personnel dispatched to a vehicle that rolled over coming to rest in a body of water near Highway 151 on Saturday around 1:11 p.m.

According to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, a utility truck lost control while traveling northbound on Highway 151. The vehicle entered the south ditch rolling on its side coming to rest after entering a body of water.

The vehicle stopped before going under water and the driver was uninjured. It's believed a blown front tire caused the accident.

The driver has been identified as 56-year-old Daniel Utecht of Campbellsport, Wisconsin.