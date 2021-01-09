Late surge pushes No. 22 Northwestern past Iowa women

Evanston, Illinois (KWWL) -- Northwestern pulled away in the second half as the No. 22 Wildcats topped Iowa 77-67 on Saturday afternoon. The loss marked the first in five games for the Hawkeyes.

Northwestern held Iowa leading scorer Caitlin Clark in check. The freshman phenom finished with just eight points, the first time she's been held to single digits in the first ten games of her career.

Monica Czinano scored 28, while Gabbie Marshall added 11 in the loss.

Jordan Hamilton led Northwestern with 19 points.