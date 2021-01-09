Jan. 9: IDPH reports 1,659 new cases, 3 deaths

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 1,659 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 295,111.

The state's website says that of the 295,111 people who have tested positive, 255,102 have recovered. This is 1,614 more recoveries than what the state reported Friday.

The state's death toll is 4,127, which is three more than what was reported Friday.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (255,102) and the number of deaths (4,127) from the total number of cases (295,111) shows there are currently 35,882 active positive cases in the state.

There were 75 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 549, which is down from 579. Of those hospitalizations, 110 are in the ICU (up from 108), and 47 are on ventilators (down from 51).

In Iowa, there were 4,666 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,390,853 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (1,659 positive tests divided by 4,666 tests given) is 35.6 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

The numbers for Black Hawk County have not updated as of 10 a.m. Saturday. KWWL will change them once the dashboard updates later today.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing 90 new cases since 10 a.m. Thursday. The county has a total of 13,996 cases (13,173 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 823 Serology positive cases). There were 25 additional recoveries in the county, for a total of 11,719. There were two additional deaths, leaving a total of 224 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 12.3 percent.

LINN COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 149 new cases since 10 a.m. Friday, leaving a total of 17,226 cases. There have been 97 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 14,849 recoveries. There have been no additional deaths, leaving a total of 246 deaths. There are 29 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 10.2 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Saturday, there are 67 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Friday. This brings the total to 11,609 reported cases. There have been 36 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 10,276 recoveries. There have been no additional deaths, leaving a total of 49 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 12.8 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Saturday, there are 75 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Friday. This brings the total to 11,038 reported cases. There have been 41 additional recoveries reported, leaving a total of 9,909. There was one additional death reported, leaving a total of 141 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 12.5 percent.

