Iowa Democratic Party closes headquarters following death threats
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) - After staff members received death threats, the Iowa Democratic Party closed its headquarters on Friday.
“Recently, the Iowa Democratic Party received a message threatening the lives of party staff. In response, we immediately closed the Des Moines office headquarters and notified authorities.Mark Smith, IDP Chairman
IDP Chairman Mark Smith said the timing of this death threat shortly follows Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol building which left five people dead.
Smith adds they will continue to monitor the situation and the safety of staff remains a top priority.
“The timing of this message shortly followed the events of domestic terrorism we watched unfold at the U.S. Capitol. While the actions of extremists do not reflect the true America, the divisive rhetoric that fuels their lawless actions puts people’s lives at risk and it must end. Now more than ever, our state and nation need to unite to rebuild our fragile democracy together. As we continue to monitor the situation, the safety of our staff remains our top priority.”Mark Smith, IDP Chairman