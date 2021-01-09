Iowa Democratic Party closes headquarters following death threats

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) - After staff members received death threats, the Iowa Democratic Party closed its headquarters on Friday.

“Recently, the Iowa Democratic Party received a message threatening the lives of party staff. In response, we immediately closed the Des Moines office headquarters and notified authorities. Mark Smith, IDP Chairman

IDP Chairman Mark Smith said the timing of this death threat shortly follows Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol building which left five people dead.

Smith adds they will continue to monitor the situation and the safety of staff remains a top priority.