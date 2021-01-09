Investigators say elderly Benton County man died of hypothermia

VINTON, Iowa (KWWL) - State investigators say an elderly man who was found dead at his home in rural Vinton on Saturday Jan. 2 died of hypothermia.

Special Agent in Charge Richard Rahn with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says 84-year-old James Bright's death was accidental.

Bright's body was found at his home in the 5900 block of 28th Avenue around 9 a.m. on Jan. 2.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office and Iowa division of Criminal Investigation participated in this investigation.