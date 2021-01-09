India apprehends Chinese soldier for transgressing border

NEW DELHI (AP) — The Indian army says it has apprehended a Chinese soldier in the remote Ladakh region, where the two countries are locked in a monthslong military standoff along their disputed mountain border. An army statement says the Chinese soldier was taken into custody on Friday for transgressing into the Indian side in an area South of Pangong Tso lake. There was no immediate confirmation or comment from China. Indian and Chinese soldiers often stray in the disputed Himalayan region.