French vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape

PARIS (AP) — As France examines why its vaccination campaign has started so slowly, the answer lies partly in forests of red tape and the government’s decision to start with perhaps the toughest group to reach: the elderly in nursing homes. For them, the complex, cutting-edge vaccination science can be baffling. Care home directors say the most labor-intensive part of their vaccination preparations has been getting consent from residents and their relatives. Other countries with leaner bureaucracies are vaccinating faster and racking up larger numbers by offering shots to broader cross-sections of people who are easier to reach and can get themselves to appointments.