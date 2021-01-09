First Iowa DNR officer dies of COVID-19 complications

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources confirms one of its conservation officers has died of complications from COVID-19.

Steve Reighard died of COVID complications on Friday, according to Iowa DNR Director of Communications Alex Murphy. Reighard had been in the hospital for "a few weeks", Murphy said.

Reighard was a conservation officer in Dickinson County in Northwestern Iowa since 2012. He is the first DNR employee to die of the virus.

Iowa DNR officers held a ceremonial car parade to honor Reighard on Saturday, which was shared on the Iowa Fish and Game Conservation Officers Association's facebook page: