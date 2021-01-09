EXPLAINER: Who has been charged in the deadly Capitol riot?

Dozens of people have already been arrested and prosecutors across the U.S. have vowed to bring to justice others who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, sending lawmakers into hiding as they began their work to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. The top federal prosecutor for the District of Columbia has said that “all options are on the table” for charging the rioters, many who were egged on by President Donald Trump’s speech hours earlier at a rally over his election loss. Investigators are combing through photos, videos and tips from the public to track down members of the violent pro-Trump mob.