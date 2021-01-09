Edwards, McClung lead No. 18 Texas Tech over Iowa St 91-64

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Kyler Edwards scored 16 of his 19 points in the first half as No. 18 Texas Tech built a huge lead and breezed past Iowa State 91-64. The Red Raiders used a pair of 12-0 runs to make it 54-28 with just over a minute left before the break. Mac McClung added 18 points for Texas Tech, which is 10-3 overall and 3-2 in the Big 12. Solomon Young and Rasir Bolton led the Cyclones with 15 points each. Iowa State is 2-7 and 0-5 in the conference.