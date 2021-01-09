Des Moines man seen at US Capitol riot booked into Polk County Jail

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) — The Des Moines man seen in the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol has been booked into the Polk County Jail.

According to KCCI, 41-year-old Douglas Jensen is being held there right now. Jensen is one of several people wanted by the FBI in connection to Wednesday's riot.

AP photos show Jensen inside the Capitol on Wednesday wearing a stocking cap and a QAnon T-shirt over a hooded sweatshirt.

No details other details have been released.