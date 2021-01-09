Democratic wins could strengthen Biden’s legislative push

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in November was tempered by concerns that he’d face Republican opposition in the Senate that could stymie him at every turn. Those worries eased this past week when Democrats swept two Senate runoffs in Georgia, giving Democrats control of Congress and the White House for the first time since 2011. And the bipartisan outrage over the violent insurrection at the Capitol by pro-Donald Trump supporters could, at least for a moment, ease the partisan tensions that have paralyzed the legislative process for years. But major legislation still probably won’t advance without at least some Republican support, and Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell has shown skill in keeping his party united against Democratic priorities.