Skip to Content

Black Hawks rally from 3-goal deficit to top Sioux Falls

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
11:25 pm Top Sports Stories
Black Hawks at Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, SD (KWWL) -- The Waterloo Black Hawks scored five unanswered goals and erased a 4-1 deficit to top Sioux Falls 6-4 on Saturday night. The win snapped a 2-game skid for Waterloo.

Trailing 4-1 midway through the second period, the Black Hawks mounted a furious comeback as Casey Sevaro scored late in the period to pull within two goals going to the final peiord.

In the third , David Gucciardi scored on a puck that deflected off a defender and in just under the cross-bar. Gucciardi's second goal ten minutes later tied the game at four apiece while Wyatt Schingoethe and Max Sasson put the Black Hawks over the top in the final minutes.

Author Profile Photo

Mark Woodley

Sports Anchor

More Stories

Skip to content