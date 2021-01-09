Black Hawks rally from 3-goal deficit to top Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, SD (KWWL) -- The Waterloo Black Hawks scored five unanswered goals and erased a 4-1 deficit to top Sioux Falls 6-4 on Saturday night. The win snapped a 2-game skid for Waterloo.

Trailing 4-1 midway through the second period, the Black Hawks mounted a furious comeback as Casey Sevaro scored late in the period to pull within two goals going to the final peiord.

In the third , David Gucciardi scored on a puck that deflected off a defender and in just under the cross-bar. Gucciardi's second goal ten minutes later tied the game at four apiece while Wyatt Schingoethe and Max Sasson put the Black Hawks over the top in the final minutes.