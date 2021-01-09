Apple also removing Parler from its app store

CNN - Apple is removing the social media app Parler from its app store. The company is following in the footsteps of Google, which removed the app from its Google Play Store Saturday morning.

The app is home to many right-wing message boards and is being criticized for inciting violence in the wake of Wednesday's attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Apple says the app has incited violence and calls to illegal activity. The company also says it has warned Parler in the past but didn't see an adequate response.

Parler markets itself as "The Free Speech Social Network".

Amazon is also under pressure to remove the app from its servers, making it virtually unusable.