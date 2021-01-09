After breaking state COVID guidelines on opening night, Cedar Falls bar vows to make changes

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - The owner of a new bar in Cedar Falls vows to make changes after video and pictures from bar's opening night showed staff and customers breaking the state's COVID-19 restrictions.

Brian Cohen opened Mob Bar and Moonshine Cowgirls in downtown Cedar Falls on New Year's Eve.

He owns several successful bars in California. Since all of them are currently closed because of that state's COVID-19 restrictions, he decided to expand. He is opening new locations in Cedar Falls and Galveston, Texas, and has plans for more on the way.

On New Year's Eve, Cohen told KWWL his bar would follow all of the state's guidelines. Videos posted to the bar's social media accounts showed bartenders standing on top of the Moonshine Cowgirls' bar without masks on, spraying champagne into a crowd.

"95% of the people came in with masks. If they didn't have one, we offered them masks, and basically, once they got in, they took it off," Cohen said. "We did try the best we could. It was the first night that we were open. We had a brand new staff. It is hard to run a bar during a pandemic and be responsible for all the people that are there when you're telling them to do something and they're not."

Videos also showed guests without masks crowding together. State guidelines say all customers must have a seat at a table or the bar, and an establishment must limit people from gathering together closer than six feet.

"It got a little out of control. I'm not proud of it and I'm not happy about it," he said. "When there is an issue and there's a problem, we fix it. And we fixed it immediately."

The Black Hawk County Health Department looked these violations at Cohen's bar. Cohen said he met with the health department and Cedar Falls Police Department this past week. He plans to meet with Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green next week.

He says he's made several changes as a result of these meetings; including moving tables onto the dancefloor so people can't gather there.

"We are limiting the number of people coming in. If we see someone without a mask, we're providing them a mask and providing them hand sanitizer," he said. "We're doing temperature checks at the door."

All bars in the state have been navigating these restrictions. Next door at the Brass Tap, owner James Burtis said he also finds some of the restrictions frustrating.

"What does the time of day have to do with community safety?" he asked. "Why does that impact when I can be open and the seating at the bar? Why can't customers sit there but they can sit one foot away from the bar at a table?"

While they are frustrating, Burtis said they are necessary to be able to stay open. Safety is paramount and given the unique atmosphere on Main Street in Cedar Falls, he says everyone needs to be on board to make a difference.

"If you have five locations in a row and four of them are doing it, and then you have one in the middle not doing it..." he said. "You share customers, and you share staff. When they come over from a place that doesn't do it, you're risking the other ones."

On a normal Saturday, The Brass Tap would have north of 150 customers at a given time. This Saturday, that number was capped at 45.

"You definitely need to spend the extra time and effort to make sure that you're doing it right for your staff, for your customers, and your community," Burtis said. "If you don't, you're going to be shut down again."

If businesses are not complying with the state's guidelines, they could face fines and have their license suspended.

Burtis said his staff wear masks and get their temperature checked before beginning their shifts.

"Every time a table gets up, we do a full sanitizing of it," he said. "We throw away the paper menus we use and sanitize the other menus. We make sure that all touchpoints routinely get wiped throughout every single shift."

As frustrating as it is at times, Burtis said following the restrictions is the only way home.

"You don't make exceptions during this type of thing," he said. "You don't risk the livelihood of your staff or your business. You got to do what's right for them and the community."

Burtis hopes he will be able to seat more people at his tables in the future, and his bar stools will be filled once again.