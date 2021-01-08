Willie Ray’s Q Shack opening second location in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- After a year of feeding the community, Willie Ray's Q Shack is working to open a second location in Cedar Rapids.

Owner Willie Fairley's generosity landed him an 'eat it forward' award from Discover, a Snapchat show interview with Will Smith, and a business award from The Gazette.

Fairley gave out thousands of free meals after the derecho in August, and during the holidays fed local homeless shelters.

"Something I love to do so you know I feel like I get my blessings from doing for others versus worrying about what I can do for myself so we can continue to take care of the public and the people who's in need."

Fairley says the new location will also be on the Northeast side of Cedar Rapids and will be a small sit-down restaurant.

He says the new location should be ready in about a month.