Skip to Content

White man who drove into Iowa protesters avoids prison

1:02 pm Top StoriesIowa City NewsNews

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -- A white man who deliberately sped his car through a crowd of racial injustice protesters in Iowa City, striking many, will avoid prison and have the incident erased from his record if he stays out of trouble for three years.

A judge has granted a deferred judgment for 45-year-old Michael Ray Stepanek, who told police he drove his Toyota Camry through the crowd in August because protesters needed "an attitude adjustment."

The sentence means Stepanek will have a felony charge of willful injury resulting in bodily injury dismissed and expunged if he doesn't commit a crime during a three-year term of probation.

WATCH: During a protest last night in Iowa City, a car plowed through a number of protests. At this time, it does not appear that anyone was injured. The video may be difficult for some to watch. READ MORE: https://bit.ly/2FOQHBFVideo Credit: Erik Fisher

Posted by KWWL on Saturday, August 22, 2020

(video credit to Erik Fisher)

Read our original story on the incident here.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content