White man who drove into Iowa protesters avoids prison

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -- A white man who deliberately sped his car through a crowd of racial injustice protesters in Iowa City, striking many, will avoid prison and have the incident erased from his record if he stays out of trouble for three years.

A judge has granted a deferred judgment for 45-year-old Michael Ray Stepanek, who told police he drove his Toyota Camry through the crowd in August because protesters needed "an attitude adjustment."

The sentence means Stepanek will have a felony charge of willful injury resulting in bodily injury dismissed and expunged if he doesn't commit a crime during a three-year term of probation.

WATCH: During a protest last night in Iowa City, a car plowed through a number of protests. At this time, it does not appear that anyone was injured. The video may be difficult for some to watch. READ MORE: https://bit.ly/2FOQHBFVideo Credit: Erik Fisher Posted by KWWL on Saturday, August 22, 2020

(video credit to Erik Fisher)

Read our original story on the incident here.