Waverly diversity task force approved to become a commission, now looking for initial members

WAVERLY, Iowa (KWWL) - The Human Equity and Diversity Task Force has been approved to become a commission by the Waverly City Council.

The third, and final reading, was completed at the Monday, January 4 meeting. The elevation to become a commission was a unanimous passing among the city council.

The idea of group to fight for diversity was first brought up in a 2018 strategic planning meeting in order to help sustain and grow the city of Waverly. The task force itself was created back in June 2020, and up until its elevation in becoming a commission, the group has worked on putting together a set of goals to help make the city of Waverly a more inclusive place to be.

“We are addressing diversity on the front end. Rather than being reactive, we are trying to be proactive," Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman said.

Hoffman says, though Waverly may not be the most diverse, he hopes this commission can help change that.

“Making sure that the playing field is level for everyone to achieve their goals, and just to have that pursuit of happiness, and livelihood wherever they are. We want Waverly to really shine and show that we are one of those communities," he said.

The driving force that led to forming this group, stems from more than just experiences and incidents in the city of Waverly itself.

“The incidents in our nation with, you know, the alleged discrimination and those types of things. The George Floyd incident, and social justice is a big part of it," Hoffman said.

The commission plans to focus their efforts on more than just racial issues. Gender, sexual orientation, age, cultural background, those with disabilities, and more are other minority groups they will be working for.

The task force included many who are a part of minority groups in order to understand, and hopefully better connect to, those who may feel their voices are unheard.

“I’m a member of the LGBTQ community," task force member Allison Banwart-Hales said, "I work here in Waverly, my kids go to school here in Waverly. I want them to feel comfortable. I want to feel comfortable here, and I want that to be something we can highlight here in Waverly, to bring people to the community.”

The Human Equity and Diversity Commission looks forward to working with businesses, organizations, and community members in order to create a more welcoming city.

“Highlight those minority groups, and get their input, and make sure their voices are heard and make sure they are feeling comfortable in the town,” Banwart-Hales said.

The commission is now accepting applications for the initial members. You can apply through the City of Waverly's website.

The Human Equity and Diversity Commission is looking for members who are a part of a minority group, or feel that they can speak for those in minority groups.