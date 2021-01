WATERLOO (KWWL) -- A pair of late threes from sophomore Halli Poock made the difference as No. 3 Waterloo West topped seventh-ranked Iowa City West 67-63 on Friday night.

Poock led the Wahawks in a back and forth battle with 24 points. Brooklyn Smith chipped in another 22 in the win as the Wahawks moved to 6-1 on the season. The Trojans fell to 2-3.