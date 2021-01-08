Waterloo man sentenced to federal prison for child pornography

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) — A Waterloo man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for possessing photographs and videos containing child pornography.

27-year-old Dustin Herhold received the prison term after he pleaded guilty to attempted sexual exploitation of a child on Aug. 6, 2020.

Herhold admitted he used a chat application to request nude photos of a 12-year old child from Sept. 20-Oct. 1 in a plea agreement. He also admitted to possessing nude photos of children on his tablet.

Herhold was sentenced to 188 months’ imprisonment and fined $100. He's also required to serve a 5-year term of supervised release after his prison term and register as a sex offender.

He is currently being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.