Waterloo/Cedar Falls Salvation Army auctioning coins for red kettle campaign

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Waterloo/Cedar Falls Salvation Army will be auctioning off the special items that were found in the red kettles during the Christmas season.

The Salvation Army is still accepting donations for its red kettle campaign through the end of January. You can still donate in person (89 Franklin St, Waterloo), by mail (P.O. Box 867, Waterloo, IA 50704), or online (sawaterloo.org).

So far, the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Corps has raised $655,873.22, well surpassing their goal of $601,000. This does not include funds from the auction. In 2019, they ended just short of their goal.

All proceeds from the auction will help support the programs and services provided to the Cedar Valley.

These are the items available for public bid:

12 – 1 oz. US American Gold Eagle Coin (minimum bid: $1,925 per coin)

1 oz. American Silver Buffalo Coin (minimum bid: $28)

10 – Mercury Winged Liberty Head Dimes (minimum bid: $30 all 10 coins) Years: 1935, 1936, 1940, 1941, 1941-D, 1942, 1942-D, 2 of 1942, 1945 & 1945-D

1922 Silver Peace Dollar (minimum bid: $21)

1928-G Series Two Dollar Bill - Red Seal (minimum bid: $8)

Ronald Regan 1984 Double Eagle Coin (minimum bid: $5)

Thomas Jefferson One Dollar Coin (minimum bid: $1)



All items are available for public bid for a week, stating now through Noon on Friday Jan. 15. Bids will be reviewed that afternoon and winners will be notified. Payments must be made in full by cash or cashier's check by 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20. If payment is not received by this time, the second-highest bidder will be notified.

Here are the ways you can bid: