VGM Group acquires Davenport-based Redstone Content Solutions

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - VGM Group anounced this week is has acquired Redstone Content Solutions.

According to a new release, Redstone is a market-leading enterprise content management solutions provider. Founded in 2009 and based in Davenport, Redstone represents software providers, including Oracle and DocuSign, and also open-source providers like Elastic.

“The global pandemic has served as a wake-up call to business leaders when it comes to the deployment of digital technology. ECM solutions mitigate the pandemic’s impact on businesses so that they are best positioned to realize opportunities. Additionally, customers need a true partner interested in mutual, long-term prosperity. Today, companies of all sizes need to know that their chosen and strategic partners share common values," said Redstone co-founder, John Klein.

Redstone will continue to operate under its current name. VGM Group will retain all employees.

“We are looking forward to continuing the spectacular service Redstone is known for and help provide the team resources to do even more. A common cultural thread between VGM and Redstone is our commitment to our customers, this is and will continue to be our highest priority. Today’s strategic acquisition further equips VGM Group with expanded solution capabilities, partnerships, and scale to serve the needs of a larger portion of the industry landscape," said VGM Group Chief Financial Officer, Jim Nygren. “Customers will receive the same impactful service that Redstone has provided for more than a decade. On behalf of VGM’s 1000 employee owners, we welcome the Redstone team to our growing family."

