UIHC joins another vaccine trial, saying Americans need options

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - While most of today's coronavirus-related headlines are about the distribution and administration of vaccines, many large companies are still testing new vaccines.

University of Iowa Health Care joined a phase three trial this week for a vaccine produced by Maryland company Novavax. The hospital is hoping to enroll 250 people to test the drug.

"There's a lot of information out there today that suggests we need more vaccines," Dr. Patricia Winokur said, UIHC's chief vaccine investigator.

UIHC will give people two shots of either the real vaccine or a placebo, spaced out over 21 days. Two-thirds of participants will get the real injection while one-third will get a placebo.

The hospital participated in a similar trial for the Pfizer vaccine in 2020.

Patients will have 8-10 in-person visits with doctors to talk about their symptoms, if they had any reactions to the shot and if they think they may have contracted COVID-19.

With many Americans reluctant to get vaccinated, Winokur says it's important to give people more options than the two vaccines currently approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration.

"There are some age populations that respond better to one type of vaccine than another," Winokur said.

So far, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that people with a history of severe allergic reaction to ingredients in the Pfizer vaccine should consider not getting it and consult with a doctor.

Experts have said flu-like symptoms are historically a common side effect of vaccines.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use messenger RNA to replicate COVID-19 in your cells and train the body to fight it. The Novavax vaccine injects part of the actual COVID-19 virus. Not enough to infect you, just enough to induce a response from your immune system.

Dr. Winokur says that method has been used for decades in flu vaccines.

"Some people might be a little more comfortable having that more traditional technology behind it," Winokur said.

She says at the earliest, Novavax could apply for emergency use authorization from the FDA some time in March if everything goes well. The company is enrolling people at over 100 sites across the country.

People interested in applying to be part of the trial can find out more here.

Winokur estimated the world might need 20-25 vaccines to support everyone who wants a shot.