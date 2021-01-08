U.S. Army Corps of Engineers warning people to stay off ‘unstable’ ice at Coralville Lake

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- All visitors, including ice fishermen and snowmobilers, should stay off the ice at Coralville Lake.

That's the message the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is telling people after they said recent fluctuations in temperatures and snow cover has made the ice unstable.

They're also warning people to use extreme caution along the shoreline.

Officials said because Coralville Lake has a constant flow of water, ice on the reservoir is "vastly different" from ponds, small lakes and Lake Macbride.

Water levels fluctuate daily, which can cause the ice to weaken. Frozen portions of the lake may no longer be supported if levels drop, meaning the ice can give way at any time.

Ice shelves can also cause dangerous slopes and ice bridges, which can make an escape or rescue from the ice "nearly impossible," according to officials.

For more information on lake levels and reservoir conditions, you can call the Coralville Lake administration office at 319-338-3543 ex. 6300 or Coralville.lake@usace.army.mil.

Information about the lake and its conditions can also be found on the Coralville Lake Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/coralvillelake.