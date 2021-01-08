TRACKING: More clouds

Tonight: Not much change in the weather lately. The sky remains cloudy through the night. The wind is light from the north with lows in the upper teens.

Saturday: We are going to have to dust off our sunglasses when we use them again. It is another day with clouds. The wind remains light with highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Saturday Night: Clouds continue through the night with lows in the teens.

Sunday: Unfortunately, another day with more clouds than any sunshine. Highs are in the upper 20s.

Monday/Tuesday: Not much change here. More clouds than any sunshine expected as high temperatures warm to near 30.