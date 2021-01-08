TRACKING: Copy and paste forecast: clouds and mild temps

Today: We are starting off the day with less fog compared to yesterday morning but the cloudy skies remain I place. I am not expecting many changes to our sky cover today with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds will be northerly at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: We will have mostly cloudy skies continuing tonight with some patchy fog possible. Lows will be in the mid to upper teens in the north and west with low 20s east and south. Winds will be light from the north.

Saturday: Guess what? More cloud cover but dry weather is expected for Saturday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Winds will be northwesterly at 5 to 10 mph.

Temperatures drop to the mid teens Saturday night with perhaps some breaks in the cloud cover.

Sunday: We will have a chance for a few breaks in the cloud cover for Sunday with partly sunny skies. That still means more clouds than sun, but maybe some peeks of sun will be possible. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

Next Week: We could have a few more peeks of sunshine Monday and Tuesday with partly sunny skies but the sun will not be abundant. We will see highs warming to the low 30s with lows in the mid teens.

Wednesday and Thursday will be warmer with highs in the mid 30s and lows in the 20s despite mostly cloudy skies and a chance for light rain/snow on Thursday. Winds get pretty breezy Thursday from the northwest and may usher in some cooler temps to close the week. There is a lot of uncertainty temperature-wise heading into next weekend so we will see how the picture comes into focus in the coming days.