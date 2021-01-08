TRACKING: A mostly cloudy sky through the weekend

Today: It is sounding like a broken record, as we are expecting another morning with patchy fog and another day with plenty of cloud cover. There may be a few peeks of sunshine from time to time. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s with a north wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog possible. Dense fog is not looking like it will be an issue. Temperatures will fall back into the teens with a north wind 5-10 mph.

This Weekend: Saturday and Sunday will both be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the middle to upper 20s with a north to northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Next Week: Monday and Tuesday may feature a little bit more sunshine with temperatures near 30°. We are expecting a warm by Wednesday and Thursday before another cool down by the weekend.

There may be a little light snow toward the end of next week.