Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Audubon 45, Ar-We-Va, Westside 44
Belle Plaine 53, North Tama, Traer 43
Bondurant Farrar 81, Boone 46
Calamus-Wheatland 81, Alburnett 69
Cherokee, Washington 68, Spencer 67
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 64, Belmond-Klemme 40
Collins-Maxwell 67, Colfax-Mingo 62
Creston 69, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 9
Dike-New Hartford 69, West Fork, Sheffield 66
Easton Valley 68, Lisbon 20
English Valleys, North English 69, Highland, Riverside 59
Estherville Lincoln Central 70, Ruthven-Ayrshire 42
Grundy Center 60, Nevada 50
Harlan 77, Red Oak 58
IKM-Manning 38, Underwood 36
Independence 55, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 48
Janesville 44, AGWSR, Ackley 24
Martensdale-St. Marys 60, Ankeny Christian Academy 56
Mason City 50, Waverly-Shell Rock 42
Murray 58, East Union, Afton 45
Nashua-Plainfield 70, Central Springs 53
Okoboji, Milford 74, Emmetsburg 48
Omaha Skutt Catholic, Neb. 71, Sioux City, North 32
Rock Valley 60, Lennox, S.D. 45
Schuyler County, Mo. 60, Moulton-Udell 18
Shenandoah 42, Fremont Mills, Tabor 39
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 62, PAC-LM 47
Spirit Lake 61, West Lyon, Inwood 53
St. Mary’s, Remsen 66, Siouxland Christian 29
Treynor 73, Logan-Magnolia 60
Van Meter 65, Earlham 41
West Burlington 66, WACO, Wayland 39
Woodbury Central, Moville 74, Omaha Nation, Neb. 49
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 61, Stanton 55
ADM, Adel 62, Perry 35
AGWSR, Ackley 45, Janesville 14
Audubon 53, Ar-We-Va, Westside 30
Belle Plaine 68, North Tama, Traer 34
Calamus-Wheatland 51, Alburnett 43
Cherokee, Washington 80, Spencer 65
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 74, Belmond-Klemme 48
Dike-New Hartford 64, West Fork, Sheffield 31
English Valleys, North English 57, Highland, Riverside 50
Estherville Lincoln Central 58, Ruthven-Ayrshire 20
Falls City Sacred Heart, Neb. 53, Sidney 24
Jesup 45, Charles City 17
Lisbon 45, Easton Valley 42
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 43, Mount Vernon 26
Murray 54, East Union, Afton 45
Nashua-Plainfield 43, Central Springs 27
Nevada 45, Grundy Center 39
Okoboji, Milford 33, Emmetsburg 29
Rock Valley 47, Lennox, S.D. 42
Schuyler County, Mo. 57, Moulton-Udell 11
Shenandoah 51, Fremont Mills, Tabor 46
South Hamilton, Jewell 66, Ogden 33
Treynor 48, Logan-Magnolia 41
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 79, Waukon 78, 2OT
Underwood 64, IKM-Manning 35
Vinton-Shellsburg 62, Dunkerton 14
Wapello 59, Mediapolis 49
West Burlington 60, WACO, Wayland 26
West Delaware, Manchester 56, Independence 39
West Monona 63, Tekamah-Herman, Neb. 23
Western Christian 39, Sioux City, West 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Colfax-Mingo vs. Collins-Maxwell, ppd.
___
