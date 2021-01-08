Shots fired into Indiana Democrats’ offices after DC rioting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — An official says at least six gunshots were fired into a western Indiana county’s Democratic Party headquarters within hours of the storming of the U.S. Capitol building by supporters of President Donald Trump. Heather Maddox, who chairs the Democratic Party in Tippecanoe County, says the attack happened sometime after the start of Wednesday afternoon’s insurrection in the nation’s capital and before people arrived back at the Lafayette offices on Thursday morning. She says it appears that at least two bullets went through glass in the front door and a few more went through a front window. Police are investigating.