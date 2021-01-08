Seoul court orders Japan to compensate 12 Korean sex slaves

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean court has ordered Japan to financially compensate 12 South Korean women forced to work as sex slaves for Japanese troops during World War II. The landmark ruling is set to rekindle animosities between the Asian neighbors. Japan immediately protested by summoning the South Korea’s ambassador in Tokyo. Japan maintains that all wartime compensation issues were resolved under a 1965 treaty that normalized their ties. Observers say it is unlikely Japan will comply with the Seoul Central District Court, which ruled the Japanese government must give $91,360 each to the women who sued. Seven of the 12 women died while waiting for the ruling.