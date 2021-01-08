Seasonal snowfall update

When looking at snowfall data, we (meteorologists and climatologists) don't necessarily look at the winter season, we look at the snow season. For record keeping purposes, the snow season runs from July 1 to June 30.

This year, our snow season started early (again) in October, especially in and around the Cedar Rapids metro.

Here's a look the the monthly totals, so far, and we compared them to last season and the seasonal averages to date.

Waterloo

Dubuque

Cedar Rapids

Iowa City

The next couple weeks look pretty dry across eastern Iowa. Check the Friday morning (1/8/2021) forecast here.