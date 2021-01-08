Salvation Army of Dubuque makes Red Kettle campaign goal

DUBUQUE, Iowa. (KWWL) -------- The Salvation Army has surpassed their 2020 Holiday Red Kettle Campaign goal.

"The Salvation Army collected $250,183.41– surpassing the 2020 overall goal of $224,000. Of this close to $113,000 came from kettle," according to a press release.

Captain Matthew Phelps of The Salvation Army of Dubuque said: “The Dubuque Community has a long history of coming through for us when they know residents are struggling, needing our assistance and compassion. We are very grateful for the support which will assist us to continue to do the best we can for those in need.”

The organization says requests for assistance during the Christmas 2020 season were up.

Dubuque's Salvation Army say they distributed new toys "to close to 1,000 children and a Christmas meal for 1,889 individuals," and helped many more folks with rent and utilities.