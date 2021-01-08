Rep. Axne will support impeaching President Trump again, Reps. Hinson, Feenstra will not

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWWL) -- Third Congressional District Representative Cindy Axne, Iowa's lone Democrat in Congress, will support impeaching President Trump for a second time.

In a statement, Axne says in part, "I do not make this decision lightly, but President Trump has the blood of five Americans – including one Capitol Police officer – on his hands."

The article of impeachment she plans to support accuses President Trump of abuse of power and violating his oath of office by "willfully inciting violence against the government of the United States." The article is drafted by Democratic Reps. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Ted Lieu of California and Jamie Raskin of Maryland.

On Thursday, Axne called for invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office. In her statement on supporting impeachment she says, "As the Vice President has reportedly declined to explore this remedy, and Cabinet secretaries have resigned rather than stand up to this President, the only Constitutional option left to protect our nation is for the United States Congress to approve articles of impeachment."

Full statement from Representative Cindy Axne:

"Yesterday I urged the Cabinet and Vice President Pence to move towards invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office. I did so because the President’s actions and rhetoric clearly pose a grave threat to our nation’s citizens and our democracy. As the Vice President has reportedly declined to explore this remedy, and Cabinet secretaries have resigned rather than stand up to this President, the only Constitutional option left to protect our nation is for the United States Congress to approve articles of impeachment. I do not make this decision lightly, but President Trump has the blood of five Americans – including one Capitol Police officer – on his hands. On Sunday, I swore to uphold the Constitution and protect our nation from enemies foreign and domestic. A President who incites an attack on the seat of our government is a threat that cannot be tolerated for even one more day.” Representative Cindy Axne

First Congressional District Representative Ashley Hinson said in a statement Friday morning that she would not support impeachment.

"We don’t need any further division right now," Hinson said.

Full statement from Representative Ashley Hinson:

"If the House tries to impeach President Trump over the next two weeks, I will oppose this effort. We don’t need any further division right now. As President Trump said last night, he is fully supporting the peaceful transition of power to President-Elect Joe Biden. Even though President Trump will no longer be in office, I’m never going to stop advocating for the policies he championed. From cutting taxes, to installing a record number of conservative justices, defending the unborn, and rolling back harmful regulations — President Trump has done a lot for hardworking Americans. I am committed to continuing to fight for conservative priorities that matter to Iowans. As I promised Iowans, I will work with anyone to get things done and fix problems for my constituents. I will also work to hold the Biden Administration accountable and protect your taxpayer dollars as I fight to clean up the mess in Washington and deliver results for Iowans." Representative Ashley Hinson

Fourth Congressional District Representative Randy Feenstra said in a statement he "will strongly oppose any attempt to remove the president from office before the end of his term."

Full statement from Representative Randy Feenstra:

“We are at a critical point in time in our nation’s history -- a time where both parties need to come together for the good of the American people. Any effort by the House to impeach President Trump will only deepen divisions, and I will strongly oppose any attempt to remove the president from office before the end of his term. Moving forward, Congress should be focused on addressing the many serious issues facing our nation and avoid divisive political acts in the waning days of the Administration. My main priority will always be delivering results for the people of Iowa’s 4th District by giving farmers, small business owners, and families a seat at the table.” Representative Randy Feenstra

When asked Thursday night for his stance on impeachment/invoking the 25th Amendment, Senator Chuck Grassley said President Trump "displayed poor leadership in his words and actions, and he must take responsibility."

Full statement from Senator Chuck Grassley:

"Everyone must take responsibility for their destructive actions yesterday, including the President. As the leader of the nation, the President bears some responsibility for the actions that he inspires – good or bad. Sadly, yesterday he displayed poor leadership in his words and actions, and he must take responsibility." Senator Chuck Grassley

Senator Joni Ernst and Second Congressional District Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks have not responded to KWWL's requests for comment on impeachment/invoking the 25th Amendment.