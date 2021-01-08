Record $150,000 donation given to the Waterloo Career Center

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) — The Waterloo Career Center (WCC) received a record $150,000 donation today from the Cedar Valley Medical Specialists (CVMS). This is the largest donation in the Career Center's history and will go to support programs in the Health Career wing.

"We are so appreciative of the long-standing partnership with Cedar Valley Medical Specialists. This level of financial support truly exemplifies their level of dedication to ensuring students in the Cedar Valley have opportunities to experience careers in healthcare. Not only are they supporting us financially, but they are partnering with us in every way by providing authentic connections to the medical field." Dr. Jane Lindaman, Waterloo Schools Superintendent

The donation will support the following health career pathways for high school students: pre-nursing, medical lab technician, EMT/EMS, physical therapy, occupational therapy, sports medicine and pre-med (any area).

"Cedar Valley Medical Specialists is excited about the addition to the Health Career wing at the Waterloo Career Center. This will help CVMS recruit local nurses and medical paraprofessionals. The career center provides a unique experience for Cedar Valley students. We are excited to see how it evolves over time," Dr. Vinay Kantamneni, Cedar Valley Medical Specialists Board President

The Board of Education will formally accept the donation at the upcoming meeting on Monday.