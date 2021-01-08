Q&A: Javicia Leslie takes on Batwoman role to empower others

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Javicia Leslie says she envisioned playing a superhero but didn’t know the role of Batwoman was in her future. Leslie will star as the caped crusader on CW’s “Batwoman,” which premieres its second season on Jan. 17. She succeeds Ruby Rose as the franchise’s first Black actress to portray the superhero. She’s also featured as an avowed LGBTQ central character. In a recent interview, Leslie spoke to The Associated Press about carrying the mantle of Batwoman, the importance of the character being a lesbian and having a conversation with her mother about her sexual orientation.