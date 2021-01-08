One man dead from Monday’s Washington, IA home explosion

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KWWL) -- One person has died after a home explosion on Monday, January 4, according to the Washington Fire department.

Fire officials say that 68-year-old George Carpenter died on Thursday, January 7, from injuries sustained in Monday's explosion.

Carpenter was a resident of the home and was one of two people injured in the explosion. There is no update on the health of the second individual. It was originally reported that two had sustained minor injuries.

The incident is being investigated by the Iowa State Fire Marshall's office as

a gas explosion.

The explosion caused extensive damage, which was reported as far as a block away. There was also a small fire that was controlled in about 15 to 20 minutes after the arrival of the fire department.

A neighbor's security camera recorded the explosion.

No further details have been released.