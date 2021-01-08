Johnson County supervisors appoint Pat Heiden as new chair

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - The Johnson County Board of Supervisors voted this week to elect Supervisor Pat Heiden as its chairperson for 2021. Heiden has served on the board since 2018.

The board also voted to appoint Royceann Porter as its vicechair for 2021. Porter has served on the board since 2018 and is also the president of the Black Voices Project in Iowa City.

“I am honored to be elected chair of the Board of Supervisors for 2021 and look forward to working collaboratively with the other Supervisors and County Departments as we strive to best serve those we represent,” Heiden said.

Some of the issues the board debated in 2020 was a county-wide mask mandate to slow the spread of COVID-19 and further changes to agriculture exemptions as part of its Unified Development Ordinance.